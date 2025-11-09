 Indore News: Six New Dengue Cases In A Single Day
Indore News: Six New Dengue Cases In A Single Day

The malaria department has raised concerns that several reports received from the MGM microbiology lab lack accurate patient details

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Six New Dengue Cases In A Single Day | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six new dengue cases were reported from different areas of the city, including Vijay Nagar, Chandan Nagar and Bhagirathpura on Sunday. The new patients include three men, three women and a minor. All are currently in a stable condition.

According to the malaria department, teams have been sent to locations where dengue antigens were detected to carry out larval inspections and take preventive measures.

Officials informed that dengue cases were found in Vijay Nagar, Bholaram Nagar, Bholaram Ustad Marg, Chandan Nagar and two other areas. The reports were confirmed by the microbiology lab of the MGM Medical College.

The malaria department has raised concerns that several reports received from the MGM microbiology lab lack accurate patient details, including mobile numbers. Due to this, the department faces problems tracing patients and conducting necessary vector control operations.

Officials said the district health authorities had already written multiple letters to MGM lab officials urging strict adherence to reporting protocols. Despite this, such lapses continued to occur, they said.

