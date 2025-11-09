Indore News: Six New Dengue Cases In A Single Day | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six new dengue cases were reported from different areas of the city, including Vijay Nagar, Chandan Nagar and Bhagirathpura on Sunday. The new patients include three men, three women and a minor. All are currently in a stable condition.

According to the malaria department, teams have been sent to locations where dengue antigens were detected to carry out larval inspections and take preventive measures.

Officials informed that dengue cases were found in Vijay Nagar, Bholaram Nagar, Bholaram Ustad Marg, Chandan Nagar and two other areas. The reports were confirmed by the microbiology lab of the MGM Medical College.

In cases where complete residential details were provided, teams immediately visited the areas and conducted inspections for mosquito larvae. However, two cases had incomplete addresses, making it difficult to locate the patients. The officials said that as per government regulations, it was mandatory to record the patient’s mobile number and residential address while taking blood samples and sending them for testing.

The malaria department has raised concerns that several reports received from the MGM microbiology lab lack accurate patient details, including mobile numbers. Due to this, the department faces problems tracing patients and conducting necessary vector control operations.

Officials said the district health authorities had already written multiple letters to MGM lab officials urging strict adherence to reporting protocols. Despite this, such lapses continued to occur, they said.