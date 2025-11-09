Indore News: Retimandi Substation Project Stalled Amid Tug-Of-War Over Land Ownership |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the State’s commercial capital, a crucial power infrastructure project has come to a grinding halt over a land ownership dispute between the Indore Development Authority (IDA) and Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco).

The proposed 132 kV extra high tension (EHT) Substation at Retimandi Naka, envisioned as a key reinforcement to Indore’s expanding power network, remains on paper as officials from both agencies exchange conflicting claims over the land.

Dispute over possession and ownership

According to IDA chief executive officer Dr Parikshit Zade, the authority has already handed over possession of the land to MP Transco.

“The IDA has given possession of the land. It is now for MP Transco to approach the revenue department and get the land transferred in its name,” Zade clarified.

However, MP Transco officials contest that while possession has indeed been given for construction of the substation, the IDA has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for formal transfer of ownership.

“IDA has said we can build the substation on the site, but ownership would remain with them. Without ownership rights, we cannot proceed with construction or obtain necessary clearances,” an MP Transco official said wishing anonymity.

Project of strategic importance

The Retimandi substation, designed to cater to nearly four lakh power consumers and several industrial units on Indore’s periphery, is considered vital to the city’s growing electricity demand. Experts say the facility would have stabilised voltage, eased overloading on existing substations, and strengthened the transmission grid for future growth.

“Indore’s demand has risen sharply due to rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion,” said an energy analyst. “This project is critical to ensuring uninterrupted supply to both households and businesses.”

Delay threatens future power stability

MP Transco engineers warn that each month of delay increases strain on the existing network. “We’re technically ready to begin work — the designs and procurement plans are finalised,” said a senior official. “The only thing holding us back is the lack of land transfer in our name.”

If the deadlock persists, the city’s western and southern industrial clusters could face frequent voltage fluctuations and power interruptions. Consumer representatives caution that the delay could undermine the city’s economic momentum.

“It’s not just a short-term setback,” said energy analyst Rajesh Tiwari. “Without proactive expansion, Indore risks facing severe power shortages in the years ahead,” he added.