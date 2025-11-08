 Bhopal News: Surteli Showcases Their Journey For 1st Time; Pardhan Gond Women Share Their Knowledge Of Cultural Traditions
Bhopal News: Surteli Showcases Their Journey For 1st Time; Pardhan Gond Women Share Their Knowledge Of Cultural Traditions

The group formed by Gond artist Roshni Vyam aims to share and preserve their knowledge of cultural traditions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Surteli, a group of Pardhan Gond women, showcased their journey through artworks at an exhibition, Mai /I, for the first time at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Saturday.

The word, surtheli, is inspired by Pardhan Gondi word surta (memory) and it is also the name of an orange-coloured flower that blooms along riverbanks from February to April. The group formed by Gond artist Roshni Vyam aims to share and preserve their knowledge of cultural traditions.

