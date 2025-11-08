Congress Spreading Confusion Regarding SIR; Says State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said that Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh were once again spreading confusion among people regarding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.

The statements and allegations being made by Congress leaders regarding voter ID and citizenship are completely baseless. Congress leaders are opposing the transparent election process due to vote bank politics, Khandelwal added.

He further said that BJP was completely against the denial of any individual's rights. This is not the first time the Election Commission has implemented ID process in the country. Even during the Congress regime, the ID process was adopted by Election Commission and Congress never opposed it.

Congress has alleged that the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls began with half preparations. To check any malpractice, the party has appointed SIR in-charges in every assembly seat. On more than 90% of booths, Booth Level Agents are ready, and around 1.5 lakh party workers will be deployed round the clock.

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh said that in 2003, birth certificates, ration cards, and school certificates were sufficient, but now a “citizen certificate” is being demanded, which 99% of Indians do not possess. He demanded from Election Commission that voter lists should be frozen soon after election declaration so no name can be added or deleted.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari stated that no nationalist’s name will be allowed to be deleted from voter lists. A countrywide rally will be held in Delhi from November 25–30, where Congress will hand over a memorandum with 5 crore signatures to the President. From Madhya Pradesh, 50,000 party workers are expected to reach Delhi.