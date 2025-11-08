 Bhopal News: Over 300 Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Over 300 Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary

Bhopal News: Over 300 Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary

Most striking workers were drivers involved in garbage collection who recieved half of their October salary

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Over 300 Bhopal Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden strike by over 300 daily wage municipal employees on Saturday morning disrupted Bhopal’s door-to-door waste collection for nearly four hours.

Most striking workers were drivers involved in garbage collection, protesting after receiving only half of their October salary.

The strike began soon after the first collection round, with drivers parking vehicles at plants across the city’s 21 municipal zones, bringing waste collection to a halt. Workers alleged their pay had been unfairly cut to 15 days.

The protest ended by noon after employee leaders met Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain at corporation headquarters in Mata Mandir. Officials said the confusion arose from miscommunication by AHOs (Assistant Health Officers) and supervisors.

FPJ Shorts
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force
Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic In Matunga
Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic In Matunga
Read Also
MP News: Bangladeshi Woman Caught With Man At Gwalior Apartment, Brought To India Via Kolkata For...
article-image

According to administration sources, October salary was intentionally split into two parts: payment for October 1–15 was released early based on manual attendance, while the remaining 15 days (October 16–31) are being processed under the newly implemented face attendance system.

Despite prior communication, misinformation spread among workers, triggering the strike. Following clarification, all organizations agreed to resume work.

Confusion cleared

Anil Shravan, District President of All India Sanitation Workers Union, said: “We also didn’t have the correct information earlier, which caused confusion. Everything is clear now, and we expect the remaining salary to be credited in a day or two.”

BMC clarifies

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “We are investigating who spread misinformation about salary cuts. The strike has been withdrawn after clarification. The system is functioning normally, and pending salary is being disbursed soon.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Miscreants Flee With Businessman's Cash, Suspects Caught On CCTV

Bhopal News: Miscreants Flee With Businessman's Cash, Suspects Caught On CCTV

Bhopal News: Over 300 Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary

Bhopal News: Over 300 Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary

Bhopal News: Women Using Children As ‘Mules’ For Marijuana Smuggling, Claims Police

Bhopal News: Women Using Children As ‘Mules’ For Marijuana Smuggling, Claims Police

Bhopal Power Cut November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ajanta Complex, Bapu Ki Kutiya, Police...

Bhopal Power Cut November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ajanta Complex, Bapu Ki Kutiya, Police...

From Qawwali Nights To Revolving Views — 5 Unique Dining Experiences In Bhopal

From Qawwali Nights To Revolving Views — 5 Unique Dining Experiences In Bhopal