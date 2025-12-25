MP News: BJP, Congress Distance Themselves After Former Minister Deepak Joshi’s Marriage; Photos Go Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have refused to acknowledge the 63-year-old former minister Deepak Joshi as their member after he courted a controversy, marrying a Congress leader, Pallavi Saxena.

After Joshi’s wedding, two other women have claimed that Joshi is their husband. But Joshi has informed the court about it.

Soon after the revelation of Joshi’s marriage, the BJP as well as the Congress washed their hands of him. According to district unit president of Dewas Rai Singh Sendhav, Joshi is not a primary member of the party.

Check out the photos:

After the expulsion of any member from the party, his return to the organisation depends on the state leadership, and the district unit just receives information about it, he said.

Because the district unit has yet to receive any such communique, it is clear that he is not in the party, Sendhav said. On the other hand, the chairman of the Congress’s media committee, Mukesh Nayak, said Joshi had gone back to his parent party, the BJP.

Nayak, who wanted to know what Joshi had done that the BJP washed its hands of him, said he quit the party a long time ago. According to Nayak, the problem with the BJP is that the party disowns anyone at any time.

After the photographs of Joshi and Pallavi went viral on social media, two women, Shikha Joshi and Namrata Joshi, claimed that Joshi was their husband.

Shikha is also making the photographs of her wedding ceremony with Joshi on social media. BJP calls former chief minister Kailash Joshi a saint in politics. It is because of the controversy Joshi has kicked up that the BJP is keeping away from him.

Joshi fought assembly polls from Cong, returned to BJP in by-election

Deepak Joshi defected from the BJP to the Congress in 2023. He fought the assembly election on the Congress ticket from Khategaon. Since he lost the election and the Congress could not form a government, Joshi was disillusioned with the party.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he tried to return to the BJP, but the party’s senior leaders stopped his comeback. Afterwards, during the Budhni by-election, he was seen on the stage with union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At the meeting, his return to the BJP was announced. But the party never held a function in the presence of the chief minister, state unit president, and organisational general secretary to welcome him back.