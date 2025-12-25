 Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame?

Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame?

Air pollution in Bhopal rises every December, with AQI data over the past four years showing an upward trend. The MP Pollution Control Board cites low temperatures and temperature inversion, which trap pollutants near the ground. Experts point to non-compliance at construction sites, vehicular emissions, and limited dust control as key contributors for poor air quality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame? |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air Quality Index (AQI) data for the past four years shows an increasing trend of pollution in Bhopal during December.

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) attributes the rise to low temperatures and biting cold, which prevent pollutants from dispersing into the upper atmosphere. Cold air stays low while warm air above blocks upward movement, trapping pollutants near ground level.

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, “Rising AQI is largely due to non-compliance with real estate guidelines at construction sites. Sprinkling water to control dust is hardly followed. This year, the civic body sprinkled water on roads to settle dust, but otherwise few organisations bother. Vehicular pollution also contributes.”

Read Also
MP News: Bangladesh Posters, Flags Pasted In Public Toilets, Crossings In Chhatarpur After Brutal...
article-image

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Pollutants remain suspended during winter because of temperature inversion, where cold, dense air is trapped under warmer air, creating a lid that prevents pollutants from rising. Stagnant air, low wind speeds, and less rainfall reduce natural ventilation, causing smoke, dust, and fine particles (PM2.5, PM10) from vehicles, industries, and burning to accumulate, worsening air quality.”

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Abhira & Armaan Remain On High Alert For Maira's Safety
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Abhira & Armaan Remain On High Alert For Maira's Safety
NMIA Welcomes 4,000 Passengers On Inaugural Day, Know What Happened On First Day | VIDEO
NMIA Welcomes 4,000 Passengers On Inaugural Day, Know What Happened On First Day | VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
'No Wonder Mamata Opposes CAA': BJP Slams West Bengal CM After Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
'No Wonder Mamata Opposes CAA': BJP Slams West Bengal CM After Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh

AQI records of last 4 years in Bhopal in December (as per MP Pollution Control Board)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame?

Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame?

Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar

Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar

Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Protest Demanding Seniority From Date Of Appointment

Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Protest Demanding Seniority From Date Of Appointment

MP News: WRFI To Host National Para Rugby Championship For 1st Time In Bhopal To Spot New Talents

MP News: WRFI To Host National Para Rugby Championship For 1st Time In Bhopal To Spot New Talents

Bhopal Power Cut December 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Red Square, 11 Mile Tiraha & More Check...

Bhopal Power Cut December 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Red Square, 11 Mile Tiraha & More Check...