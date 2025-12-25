Bhopal’s December AQI On The Rise: Winter Chill Or Construction Dust To Blame? |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air Quality Index (AQI) data for the past four years shows an increasing trend of pollution in Bhopal during December.

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) attributes the rise to low temperatures and biting cold, which prevent pollutants from dispersing into the upper atmosphere. Cold air stays low while warm air above blocks upward movement, trapping pollutants near ground level.

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, “Rising AQI is largely due to non-compliance with real estate guidelines at construction sites. Sprinkling water to control dust is hardly followed. This year, the civic body sprinkled water on roads to settle dust, but otherwise few organisations bother. Vehicular pollution also contributes.”

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Pollutants remain suspended during winter because of temperature inversion, where cold, dense air is trapped under warmer air, creating a lid that prevents pollutants from rising. Stagnant air, low wind speeds, and less rainfall reduce natural ventilation, causing smoke, dust, and fine particles (PM2.5, PM10) from vehicles, industries, and burning to accumulate, worsening air quality.”

AQI records of last 4 years in Bhopal in December (as per MP Pollution Control Board)