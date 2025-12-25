 MP News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates E-Zero FIR To Combat Cyber Frauds
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the e-zero FIR initiative under ‘Cyber Surakhshit Bharat’ in Gwalior, making Madhya Pradesh the second state after Delhi to adopt the system. The mechanism enables instant FIRs in cyber fraud cases above Rs 1 lakh, removes jurisdiction hurdles, speeds investigations, and helps freeze funds during the crucial initial hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the e-zero FIR initiative under ‘Cyber Surakhshit Bharat’ in a programme held in Gwalior on Thursday.

On the occasion, Shah handed over the first copy of the e-zero FIR to chief minister Mohan Yadav. With this, the state has become the second in the country after Delhi to implement the e-zero FIR system.

Ezero FIR is a system that expedites the process of filing First Information Reports (FIRs) in cases of cyber financial fraud (especially those involving losses exceeding Rs 1 lakh). Its main objective is to eliminate jurisdictional barriers and initiate the investigation immediately.

This system integrates three key digital platforms: the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), I4C – the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and CCTNS – the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems.

In cybercrime cases, the first two hours after a fraud are considered the ‘golden hours’. During this time, if the victim contacts 1930 immediately, the I4C, in collaboration with banks, can freeze the funds before they reach the fraudster’s account.

Through e-zero FIRs, crucial digital evidence such as IP logs and transaction IDs are legally secured without delay.

MP News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates E-Zero FIR To Combat Cyber Frauds

