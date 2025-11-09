 MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings

MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings

Only half of the production is being sold, and high transportation cost makes supplying small distant orders unviable

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly three years after the state government rolled out heritage liquor policy, the initiative has struggled to gain traction.

Only two heritage liquor manufacturing plants were set up through self-help groups, and of these, Alirajpur’s plant is barely surviving. The Dindori plant shut down seven to eight months ago.

Government officials say support is largely policy-level, such as encouraging beer bars to stock heritage liquor or include it in menus. But public response has remained lukewarm.

Read Also
MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...
article-image

Ankita Bhabar, a technician at Alirajpur plant producing brand “Mond,” told Free Press that demand comes mainly from Bhopal, with negligible interest elsewhere.

FPJ Shorts
Hilarious! Steve Smith Fails To Flip Coin During New South Wales Vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match; Video
Hilarious! Steve Smith Fails To Flip Coin During New South Wales Vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match; Video
SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today; Here's How To Choose A Slot
SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today; Here's How To Choose A Slot
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Only half of the production is being sold, and high transportation cost makes supplying small distant orders unviable. Local demand is low as heritage liquor is costlier than other brands and consumption peaks only in winter.

The Dindori plant was closed due to poor sales and delayed payments from buyers. Rajkumar, associated with Dindori self-help group, said, “Whatever we manufactured was unsaleable. Beer bar owners in Gwalior and Jabalpur delayed payments, and all this led to closure.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: RaGa Shares Warm Moments With Indore Congress President Vipin Wankhede’s Family During...

MP News: RaGa Shares Warm Moments With Indore Congress President Vipin Wankhede’s Family During...

MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings

MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings

MP News: Lab Technician Raped, Impregnated On Pretext of Marriage In Jabalpur; Accused Forced Her To...

MP News: Lab Technician Raped, Impregnated On Pretext of Marriage In Jabalpur; Accused Forced Her To...

Bhopal News: 3 Sandipani Schools To Get ₹30-Cr Building In New Year; They Will Have 45 Rooms, AI...

Bhopal News: 3 Sandipani Schools To Get ₹30-Cr Building In New Year; They Will Have 45 Rooms, AI...

Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts Including Bhopal,...

Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts Including Bhopal,...