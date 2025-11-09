MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance System |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the growing suspense over the detection of thousands of fake or suspicious employees in municipal bodies, the Urban Administration and Development (UAD) Department of Madhya Pradesh has directed all 413 urban local bodies (ULBs) to submit detailed data on staff strength and salary expenditure after the implementation of the newface attendance system.

In an official circular, the UAD directed commissioners of municipal corporations and chief municipal officers of councils and nagar panchayats to report how many employees were removed from the rolls after Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) registration and how much salary expenditure was beingsaved monthly as a result. The data is to be submitted in the prescribed format within three days.

According to the UAD, 1.39 lakh municipal employees across Madhya Pradesh haveregistered under the new Aadhaar-based facial recognition attendance system, which uses GPS-enabled technology to verify presence within a 30-metre radius of the office location.

The registration deadline ended on October 31.

However, irregularities have already surfaced. Over 3,000 fake or suspicious employeeswere reportedly detected in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) alone, as revealed ina Free Press report on November 1.

While UAD records show 19,854 registered employees in the BMC, the corporation claims to have around 16,000 actual workers. The verification of attendance data from the 413 ULBs is expected to be completed within three days.

Officials said the initiative aimed to strengthen transparency and accountability in employee attendance and salary management across ULBs.