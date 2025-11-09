 MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

The General Officer expressed gratitude to chief minister’s continued support and encouragement given to Armed Forces

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, met chief minister Mohan Yadav, to discuss initiatives related to military-civil fusion, said officials on Sunday.

The General Officer expressed gratitude to chief minister’s continued support and encouragement given to Armed Forces, especially welfare measures for Veer Naris, veterans and their families.

The interaction also explored collaborative efforts aimed at nation building and strengthening synergy between the military and civil administration.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh News: Steel Plates Provided After Viral Video Shows Students Eating Mid-Day Meal On...
article-image

Rewa-Delhi flight starts, CM to inaugurate virtually

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Fresh Threats From Khalistani Goons In Auckland After KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Fresh Threats From Khalistani Goons In Auckland After KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet
Mumbai News: Activists Hold Public Meeting On SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan; Voice Concerns Over Tribal Rights
Mumbai News: Activists Hold Public Meeting On SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan; Voice Concerns Over Tribal Rights
'Bihar Will Punish PM Modi On November 11,' Says Pawan Khera Ahead Of Second Phase - VIDEO
'Bihar Will Punish PM Modi On November 11,' Says Pawan Khera Ahead Of Second Phase - VIDEO
Vasai-Virar News: First Animal Crematorium Nearing Completion After Years Of Demand From Residents | Details Inside
Vasai-Virar News: First Animal Crematorium Nearing Completion After Years Of Demand From Residents | Details Inside

A new flight to Delhi will take off from Rewa airport from Monday onwards. It is a 72-seater flight. Chief minister Mohan Yadav willinaugurate itvirtually.

Sources in the aviation department said that Alliance Air would operate thisflight andpreparations were underway to start a Rewa-Indore flight shortly.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who hails from the Vindhya region, said that November10 was the day when the vision and dreams ofgenerations would become a reality as the ATR712 aircraft took off for Delhi. Soon, a flight to Indore would start from Rewa and in the next phase, flights to cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru would also operate from Rewa airport, he said.

PM NarendraModi inaugurated the Rewa airport on October 20, 2024. The Rewa-Delhi flight is going to enhance Rewa’s connectivity. A Rewa-Bhopal flight with eight seat capacity is already operational.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...

Rahul Mum On Vote Theft In Youth Congress Election, Says State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang

Rahul Mum On Vote Theft In Youth Congress Election, Says State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang

MP Shocker! 2 Girls Escape From One Stop Centre, CCTV Cameras Found Non-Functional

MP Shocker! 2 Girls Escape From One Stop Centre, CCTV Cameras Found Non-Functional

MP News: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies After Grand-Daughter In Bike - Truck Collision In Gwalior; One...

MP News: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies After Grand-Daughter In Bike - Truck Collision In Gwalior; One...