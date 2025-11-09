MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, met chief minister Mohan Yadav, to discuss initiatives related to military-civil fusion, said officials on Sunday.

The General Officer expressed gratitude to chief minister’s continued support and encouragement given to Armed Forces, especially welfare measures for Veer Naris, veterans and their families.

The interaction also explored collaborative efforts aimed at nation building and strengthening synergy between the military and civil administration.

Rewa-Delhi flight starts, CM to inaugurate virtually

A new flight to Delhi will take off from Rewa airport from Monday onwards. It is a 72-seater flight. Chief minister Mohan Yadav willinaugurate itvirtually.

Sources in the aviation department said that Alliance Air would operate thisflight andpreparations were underway to start a Rewa-Indore flight shortly.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who hails from the Vindhya region, said that November10 was the day when the vision and dreams ofgenerations would become a reality as the ATR712 aircraft took off for Delhi. Soon, a flight to Indore would start from Rewa and in the next phase, flights to cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru would also operate from Rewa airport, he said.

PM NarendraModi inaugurated the Rewa airport on October 20, 2024. The Rewa-Delhi flight is going to enhance Rewa’s connectivity. A Rewa-Bhopal flight with eight seat capacity is already operational.