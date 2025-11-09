MP News: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies After Grand-Daughter In Bike - Truck Collision In Gwalior; One Critical | Representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred on the highway near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which has now claimed life of a 55-year-old woman after a minor girl.

Acccording to the reports, the accident took place on Gwalior-Dabra-Jhansi highway where a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near the Saharai Bridge in Dabra on Friday afternoon, claiming the life of a 7-year-old girl and leaving her grandparents critically injured.

The child, identified as Nivriti, died on the spot on Friday. Her 55-year-old grandmother, Lata Parihar, succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on Saturday-Sunday night.

According to police, Jandel Singh Parihar, a resident of Lakshmiganj, Gwalior, was traveling with his wife, Lata and granddaughter, Nivriti, to Indargarh in Datia to attend a family function.

As their bike approached the Saharai Bridge, a speeding, uncontrolled truck rammed into them.

Passersby alerted the Dabra city police, who rushed the injured to Dabra Civil Hospital, where doctors declared the child dead.

The grandparents were referred to JAH Trauma Center, Gwalior, for further treatment.

Lata Parihar, who had been unconscious and on a ventilator since the accident, died while being shifted to the neurosurgery ward.

Her post-mortem was conducted on Sunday under police supervision.

Nivriti had been living with her grandparents following her parents’ divorce.

Her grandfather, Jandel Singh, remains in critical condition with severe head and facial injuries.

Dabra City Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Sharma confirmed that a case has been filed against the truck driver, who remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.