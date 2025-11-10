MP News: RaGa Shares Warm Moments With Indore Congress President Vipin Wankhede’s Family During Pachmarhi Visit |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing Congress organisational training camp in Pachmarhi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not only addressed key party strategies but also shared a warm, personal interaction with Indore District Congress president Vipin Wankhede and his family.

Adding a personal touch to the visit, Gandhi chose to travel from the Pachmarhi helipad to the training venue in Wankhede’s Innova car. Later, he spent a few moments with Wankhede, his wife and their two young children -- an interaction described as filled with warmth, affection, and mutual respect.

According to the Indore District Congress Committee media incharge Prakash Mahawar Koli, the meeting was not merely a formal encounter but “an emotional and memorable experience” for the Wankhede family. During the exchange, Wankhede also shared details about his family’s background and ongoing organizational initiatives in the Indore district