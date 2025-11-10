Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Brace For Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; Rajgarh Records Coldest Night With 7.6°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter is steadily seeping into Madhya Pradesh as icy winds from the snow-covered northern hills have brought an early chill.

Day and night temperatures have dropped sharply across the state, with a cold wave alert issued for 20 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur on Monday.

Weather expected on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Monday in Bhopal, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Sehore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, and Shahdol.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts had already predicted that the second week of November would bring a strong cold spell - and that forecast has proved true. The mercury continues to drop rapidly, especially in the Gwalior - Chambal region, where icy northern winds hit first.

Temperatures fell below 10°C in at least 10 cities. Rajgarh was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 7.6°C. In Bhopal and Indore, the mercury has stayed below 9°C for the past 3 nights - 8.8°C in Bhopal and 7.9°C in Indore. Gwalior recorded 10.5°C, Ujjain 11°C, and Jabalpur 10.2°C.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Saturday and Sunday nights saw record-breaking temperatures. In Bhopal, the minimum temperature dropped to 8°C, breaking a 10-year record - the coldest since 2015.

Indore recorded 7°C, marking the coldest November night in 25 years. The city’s all-time November record was set in 1938, when the temperature fell to 5.6°C. Rajgarh also recorded 7°C, the lowest in the state for the fourth consecutive night.

Meanwhile, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur also reported a sharp fall in temperatures - 10.7°C, 10.5°C, and 9.8°C respectively.