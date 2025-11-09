MPPSC 2023 Results: Sons, Daughters From Humble Background Emerge Toppers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the would-be deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and deputy collectors in Madhya Pradesh government come from humble background.

Their fathers run small grocery, snacks and puja goods shops. One of them is a mechanic. But they did not allow that to come in the way of realising their dreams.

Free Press talked with some of the top performers of MP Public Service Commission civil services examinations 2023, the results of which were announced on Saturday evening.

Mechanic’s engineer daughter

Muskan Soni, Bhopal (selected as DSP) |

This was my third attempt. My father Mohan Soni is an automobile mechanic in Bhopal and my mother Jyoti Soni manages household. I am the eldest of my three siblings. I am an engineering graduate. I took a break to prepare for exams after working for a company in Gujarat for some years. I saved enough money to ensure that I am not a burden on my parents. I studied for 10 hours everyday but when examinations were close, I devoted all my waking hours to preparations. Patience, hard work and a clear mindset are my success mantras and yoga and meditation were my stress busters. I also used to paint to unwind.

-Muskan Soni, Bhopal (selected as DSP)

Will take exam again

Pooja Jain, Sagar (selected as DSP) |

I have been appearing in MPPSC civil services examination since 2018. Currently, I am working as an assistant director in school education department. This was my fifth attempt. I will continue appearing in the examination till I become a deputy collector. My father Rajkumar Jain runs a grocery shop in Shahgarh, Sagar. I had appeared in 2019, 2020 and 2021 examinations too. The results of these are awaited. When the struggle is so long, one needs to keep oneself motivation and needs family support, which I got in ample. I studied for 10-12 hours everyday.

-Pooja Jain, Sagar (selected as DSP)

Last hope

Priya Agarwal, Satna (selected deputy collector) |

My father Vijay Agarwal sells prasad, flowers, coconut etc at a temple in Birsinghpur in Satna district. My mother Maya Agarwal is a housewife. I am currently posted as a labour officer in Rewa. My elder brother who is a mechanical engineer motivated me to appear in MPPSC exams and also covered all my expenses. Whenever I felt stressed, I talked with my younger brother Harshit. This was my fifth attempt and my last hope. During exam time, I used to study for 15 hours every day. Otherwise, I would study for seven hours.

-Priya Agarwal, Satna (selected deputy collector)

Discipline, consistency

Bhuvnesh Chouhan (selected as DSP) |

I secured second rank. My father Sher Singh Chauhan runs a small snacks shop in Gugalbada village in Raisen district. My elder sister is married. My early education was in Bari, Raisen. After that, I moved to Bhopal. I am a science graduate from Barkatullah University. I then prepared for competitive exams and worked as a patwari. Discipline and consistency are extremely important while studying. I consider myself fortunate that my hard work paid off quickly.

-Bhuvnesh Chouhan (selected as DSP)