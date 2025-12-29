 MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market

MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market

A dispute over being served out of turn at a meat market in Gwalior escalated into violence and a clash at Gola Ka Mandir police station. A lawyer alleged assault by police, triggering protests by advocates. After reviewing CCTV footage, SSP Dharmveer Singh ordered the line attachment of the station in-charge and five constables, and ordered an inquiry.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major clash at a meat market led to the line attachment of a station in-charge and five constables in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, on Monday.

According to information, a dispute occurred over buying chicken and fish at a local market in Gwalior’s Gola Ka Mandir area. 

Here, an argument broke out between a shopkeeper and customers after the person who came later was attended to first and those who were waiting earlier were ignored.

The dispute soon turned violent and both sides reached Gola Ka Mandir police station with injured persons. 

FPJ Shorts
'Amid Madness Of Testosterone-Boasting Films...': Did Kartik Aaryan Take A DIG At Ranveer Singh's 'Hypermasculine' Dhurandhar?
'Amid Madness Of Testosterone-Boasting Films...': Did Kartik Aaryan Take A DIG At Ranveer Singh's 'Hypermasculine' Dhurandhar?
Sportvot x FPJ: International School Football League Thrills As St. Ignatius Beat St. Paul’s 3–0
Sportvot x FPJ: International School Football League Thrills As St. Ignatius Beat St. Paul’s 3–0
Mumbai News: SHRC Dismisses Former Director Dr Dhanraj Mane’s Defamation Complaint, Says Matter Beyond Its Jurisdiction
Mumbai News: SHRC Dismisses Former Director Dr Dhanraj Mane’s Defamation Complaint, Says Matter Beyond Its Jurisdiction
Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Into Laughter At Lamine Yamal's Hilarious Reply At Globe Soccer Awards 2025 In UAE | Watch Viral VIDEO
Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Into Laughter At Lamine Yamal's Hilarious Reply At Globe Soccer Awards 2025 In UAE | Watch Viral VIDEO

While the police were handling the complaint, another clash erupted inside the police station when both parties came face to face again. 

Read Also
MP News: Betting King Azad Khan’s 3-Storey Hotel Bulldozed In Ashoknagar -- VIDEO
article-image

Advocate association stages protest

During the scuffle, Advocate Prabhat Hinariya, who had come to support his client, alleged that he was beaten by police personnel, including the TI.

As news of the alleged assault on the lawyer spread, a large number of advocates, including High Court Bar Association president Pawan Pathak, reached the police station and staged a protest. 

Senior police officers, including Additional SP Anu Beniwal, reviewed CCTV footage and assured action, but the protest continued.

Later, SSP Dharmveer Singh reached the spot, discussed the matter with the lawyers and ordered the immediate line attachment of the TI and five constables. 

The SSP confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market

MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market

MP News: 16-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Consume Poison After Family Opposes Marriage In Guna; Dies

MP News: 16-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Consume Poison After Family Opposes Marriage In Guna; Dies

MP News: Betting King Azad Khan’s 3-Storey Hotel Bulldozed In Ashoknagar -- VIDEO

MP News: Betting King Azad Khan’s 3-Storey Hotel Bulldozed In Ashoknagar -- VIDEO

MP News: Villagers Dance & Party To Celebrate Birth Of 6 Puppies With Rituals In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO

MP News: Villagers Dance & Party To Celebrate Birth Of 6 Puppies With Rituals In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO

MP News: Speeding SUV Rams Into Tea Stall In Jabalpur; Two Killed, Two Others Injured

MP News: Speeding SUV Rams Into Tea Stall In Jabalpur; Two Killed, Two Others Injured