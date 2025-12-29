MP News: Station In-Charge, 5 Constables Line Attached After Clash At Gwalior Meat Market | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major clash at a meat market led to the line attachment of a station in-charge and five constables in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, on Monday.

According to information, a dispute occurred over buying chicken and fish at a local market in Gwalior’s Gola Ka Mandir area.

Here, an argument broke out between a shopkeeper and customers after the person who came later was attended to first and those who were waiting earlier were ignored.

The dispute soon turned violent and both sides reached Gola Ka Mandir police station with injured persons.

While the police were handling the complaint, another clash erupted inside the police station when both parties came face to face again.

Advocate association stages protest

During the scuffle, Advocate Prabhat Hinariya, who had come to support his client, alleged that he was beaten by police personnel, including the TI.

As news of the alleged assault on the lawyer spread, a large number of advocates, including High Court Bar Association president Pawan Pathak, reached the police station and staged a protest.

Senior police officers, including Additional SP Anu Beniwal, reviewed CCTV footage and assured action, but the protest continued.

Later, SSP Dharmveer Singh reached the spot, discussed the matter with the lawyers and ordered the immediate line attachment of the TI and five constables.

The SSP confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident.