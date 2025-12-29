Bhopal News: New Year Gift for Newlyweds; BMC To Reduce Marriage Certificates Cost | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to offer New Year relief to newly married couples by significantly reducing the fee of marriage certificates. Under a proposal sent to Mayor-in-Council (MiC), the cost of a marriage certificate will be slashed from the current Rs 1,100 to just Rs 130 for applications submitted within one month of marriage.

According to BMC officials, the proposal is likely to be discussed at the MiC meeting on Tuesday when a final decision will be taken.

At present, couples are required to pay Rs 1,100 for the certificate, along with an additional late fee of Rs 500 if the application is submitted after the prescribed period. The new proposal also suggests capping the penalty, meaning applicants will pay a maximum of Rs 630 even if they apply after one month or up to a year later.

In another major step towards convenience, municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed officials to ensure that all marriage certificate applications are accepted online and certificates are issued digitally. She has also ordered decentralization of the service, allowing certificates to be issued from all 85 ward offices instead of a single centre at Mata Mandir.

Registrar, BMC marriage registration Mayank Sharma said couples could apply from home, and a team from the concerned ward office would visit to verify the details, making the process faster and more citizen-friendly.