 Bhopal Power Cut December 30: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Durga Nagar, Railway Colony & More Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut December 30: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Durga Nagar, Railway Colony & More Check Full List

Residents are requested to cooperate with the electricity department during the maintenance period. Power supply is expected to be restored after the scheduled work is completed.

Dheeraj Mishra
Updated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut December 30: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Durga Nagar, Railway Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on December 30, 2025, due to departmental work by the electricity department.

Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly, as power supply will remain affected for a few hours in different localities.

Area: Pragati Pariser, And All Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Sainath, Maa Parvati Nagar, & Near Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Global Park City Colony. Sant Ashram Phase-3 , Abdl, Century Sk

Time: 12:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Pebble Bay And Amrit Homes Colony Shankaracharya Flower City, Kilol Bangalow, Pradarshini

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: BSS College, Durga Nagar, Railway Colony, Baikund Apartment, Shakti Nagar, A-Sector area, Etc.

Time: 11:00 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Residents are requested to cooperate with the electricity department during the maintenance period. Power supply is expected to be restored after the scheduled work is completed.

