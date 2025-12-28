Indore News: Bus Rams Into Traffic Signal, 35 Passengers Dodge Disaster | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-five passengers had a narrow escape after an Indore-bound bus collided with a traffic signal near Rasoma Square under Vijay Nagar police station limits early Sunday.

The accident took place around 5:30 am when the Ashok Travels bus was travelling to Indore from Gwalior. The bus was driven at a low speed, preventing injuries. Passengers were safely evacuated through the emergency gate.

The impact uprooted the traffic signal, which crashed onto the road, and left the front of the bus badly damaged.

The driver allegedly told police that the removal of the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) and subsequent route changes caused confusion about the signal’s placement in the middle of the road.

Patrolling police personnel reached the spot immediately, managed the scene, and ensured traffic flow remained unaffected. Though no one was hurt, the vehicle and signal suffered heavy damage.

A negligence case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered against the driver. Police continue to probe the incident, including the claim of mid-road signal placement causing confusion.