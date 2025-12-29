 Bhopal News: Transgender Board To Be Constituted In A Week, Says Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah
Bhopal News: Transgender Board To Be Constituted In A Week, Says Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah

In response to a question on financial aid inequality under Ladli Behna and for persons with disabilities (PwDs), he said, “The proposal has been sent to the finance minister for the hike. It is still pending. Even the Chief Minister is very much concerned about it.” Currently, Rs 1,500 per month is given under Ladli Behna, while Rs 600 is given for PwDs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Transgender Board To Be Constituted In A Week, Says Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Horticulture, Food Processing, Social Justice & Disability Welfare Narayan Singh Kushwah has assured that a transgender board will be constituted within a week in Madhya Pradesh. He was addressing media on completion of two years of the government on Monday.

Kushwah said that in the next three years, nine centres of excellence will be established in Madhya Pradesh with cooperation of the Indo-Israel Technical Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Government of India. Similarly, 25 horticulture products will be GI tagged in the next three years, and a total of 50 crops will receive GI tags by 2047.

He said, “Three incubation centres will be established in Sehore, Gwalior, and Morena with Rs 9.87 crore. A tissue culture lab will be set up in Indrapuri, Bhopal with Rs 3.74 crore. Rs 20 crore will be spent on developing nurseries in 40 districts. A seed testing laboratory will be developed in Bhopal with Rs 1.5 crore.

