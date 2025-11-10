MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video) | ANI

Indore: Ajit Kumar Mishra of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, has topped the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Service Examinations 2023. He has been selected as the Deputy Collector and was previously posted as Assistant Director of Finance in 2024.

Ajit Kumar Mishra's Statements

While speaking to ANI, the topper said, "I secured first rank in the exam and was selected as Deputy Collector... I was previously posted in 2024 as Assistant Director of Finance." Ajit secured 821 out of 1,400 marks in the main exam and 145 out of 175 marks in the interview round. His total score is 966 marks out of 1,575 marks.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | A farmer's son tops MPPSC exams 2023



Topper Ajit Kumar Mishra says, "I secured first rank in the exam and was selected as Deputy Collector... I was previously posted in 2024 as Assistant Director Finance..." (09.11) pic.twitter.com/6Ml2Ofrxmv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

"I have scored 821 out of 1,400 marks... I scored 145 marks out of 175 in the interview. I have scored 966 marks out of 1575 marks," he told ANI.

Ajit belongs to an ordinary farming family in Maharampur village, Panna, Madhya Pradesh. His father, in addition to being a farmer, is also a private teacher, and his mother is a homemaker.

Speaking on the challenges, Mishra stated, "I had to face financial problems... Sometimes, I didn't have enough money to afford education... But I studied well and kept getting scholarships based upon my 12th result, it's called an Inspired Scholarships ... I saved money from the scholarships and through these scholarships, I did well in my coaching work... Finally, I was selected as a Deputy Collector."

He further advised the aspirants to sharply focus on academics and study for at least 8-10 hours daily to achieve success in competitive exams. Mishra also stated that social media and mobile phones are distracting, suggesting that they should be used only when necessary.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) notice, the Preliminary Examination for the State Service Exam 2023 was held on 17 December 2023. The Main Examination took place from 11 to 16 March 2024, followed by the interview/personality test conducted in July 2025. The results were announced on November 8, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)