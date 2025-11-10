 MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

Ajit Kumar Mishra from Panna, Madhya Pradesh, topped the MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 with 966/1575 marks and was selected as Deputy Collector. Coming from a farming family, he overcame financial struggles through scholarships. He advises aspirants to study 8–10 hours daily and limit social media use. Results were announced on Nov 8, 2025.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video) | ANI

Indore: Ajit Kumar Mishra of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, has topped the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Service Examinations 2023. He has been selected as the Deputy Collector and was previously posted as Assistant Director of Finance in 2024.

Ajit Kumar Mishra's Statements

While speaking to ANI, the topper said, "I secured first rank in the exam and was selected as Deputy Collector... I was previously posted in 2024 as Assistant Director of Finance." Ajit secured 821 out of 1,400 marks in the main exam and 145 out of 175 marks in the interview round. His total score is 966 marks out of 1,575 marks.

Read Also
Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...
article-image

"I have scored 821 out of 1,400 marks... I scored 145 marks out of 175 in the interview. I have scored 966 marks out of 1575 marks," he told ANI.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)
MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack

Ajit belongs to an ordinary farming family in Maharampur village, Panna, Madhya Pradesh. His father, in addition to being a farmer, is also a private teacher, and his mother is a homemaker.

Speaking on the challenges, Mishra stated, "I had to face financial problems... Sometimes, I didn't have enough money to afford education... But I studied well and kept getting scholarships based upon my 12th result, it's called an Inspired Scholarships ... I saved money from the scholarships and through these scholarships, I did well in my coaching work... Finally, I was selected as a Deputy Collector."

Read Also
Good News For Indian Students: New Zealand Raises Work Hours To 25 Per Week Under International...
article-image

He further advised the aspirants to sharply focus on academics and study for at least 8-10 hours daily to achieve success in competitive exams. Mishra also stated that social media and mobile phones are distracting, suggesting that they should be used only when necessary.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) notice, the Preliminary Examination for the State Service Exam 2023 was held on 17 December 2023. The Main Examination took place from 11 to 16 March 2024, followed by the interview/personality test conducted in July 2025. The results were announced on November 8, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...

Australia Extends Post-Study Work Rights For Indian Graduates Under AI-ECTA

Australia Extends Post-Study Work Rights For Indian Graduates Under AI-ECTA

Good News For Indian Students: New Zealand Raises Work Hours To 25 Per Week Under International...

Good News For Indian Students: New Zealand Raises Work Hours To 25 Per Week Under International...

Canada Tightens Visa Rules For Indian Students; 74% Applications Rejected In August

Canada Tightens Visa Rules For Indian Students; 74% Applications Rejected In August