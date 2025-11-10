 Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim Critical, Both Accused Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim Critical, Both Accused Detained

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim Critical, Both Accused Detained

According to police, late on the night of November 8, Sadar Police Station received a call from the control room reporting that a boy had been shot in a flat in Sector-48.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Gurugram: In a shocking incident in Gurugram a 17-year-old student allegedly shot his schoolmate using his father's licensed pistol. The accused student along with his friend, both juveniles, involved in the attack have been detained by police within hours of the crime.

All the three were classmates at an English medium school in the city.

According to police, late on the night of November 8, Sadar Police Station received a call from the control room reporting that a boy had been shot in a flat in Sector-48.

The police team rushed to the scene and learned that the victim had already been taken to Medanta Hospital by his family. The scene-of-crime, FSL, and fingerprint teams were called in to assist. During the investigation, authorities recovered one pistol, one magazine, five live cartridges, one used cartridge case, and an additional magazine with 65 live rounds from a box inside the room.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Major Fire Erupts At Thomas Cook's Chembur Office; No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Major Fire Erupts At Thomas Cook's Chembur Office; No Casualties Reported
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over Non-Disclosure Of Male–Female Voter Turnout After Phase 1 Polling
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over Non-Disclosure Of Male–Female Voter Turnout After Phase 1 Polling
‘59kg Biryani Ka Lalach Do...’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Azam Khan Over His Mark Wood Bouncer Confession
‘59kg Biryani Ka Lalach Do...’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Azam Khan Over His Mark Wood Bouncer Confession
MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)
MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)
Read Also
Australia Extends Post-Study Work Rights For Indian Graduates Under AI-ECTA
article-image

According to the victim's mother, her son, an 11th-grade student, had been called by a school friend on November 8, who insisted on meeting him. When he refused, the friend reportedly said he would come to pick him up. Her son eventually went to meet him near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. The accused took her son to a rented flat in Sector 48 along with another friend and allegedly shot him with the intent to kill.

She added that two months earlier, the boys had an altercation.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case at Sadar Police Station and launched an investigation. Within a few hours, both juvenile suspects were apprehended in Gurugram.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that all three boys - the victim and the two accused - attended the same school and were classmates in the 11th grade. The main shooter reportedly confessed that his father, a property dealer, kept a licensed pistol at home, which he secretly took to commit the crime.

Read Also
Good News For Indian Students: New Zealand Raises Work Hours To 25 Per Week Under International...
article-image

The victim remains hospitalised in critical condition, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Gurugram Police have appealed to all firearm owners to keep licensed weapons out of children's reach to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over...

Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi,...

Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi,...

Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...

Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...

'Air Pollution Affecting Crores Of Indians, But Govt Which Came To Power Through Vote Chori...':...

'Air Pollution Affecting Crores Of Indians, But Govt Which Came To Power Through Vote Chori...':...

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...