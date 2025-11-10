MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman by promising a police constable’s job without an exam in exchange for Rs 6 lakh, police said on Sunday. The accused claimed himself to be a constable and was traced using technical evidence.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Patidar of Dewas. A woman applicant had lodged a complaint stating that Patidar introduced himself as a “police constable” and offered to secure the constable post for Rs 6 lakh.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to presenting himself as a constable to impress people, and in this case targeted the complainant after learning she was preparing for competitive exams. He has previous cases registered against him in Dewas under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act, and has faced preventive action at Azad Nagar police station in Indore.

A case was registered under sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.