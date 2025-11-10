 MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam

MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam

A case was registered under sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman by promising a police constable’s job without an exam in exchange for Rs 6 lakh, police said on Sunday. The accused claimed himself to be a constable and was traced using technical evidence.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Patidar of Dewas. A woman applicant had lodged a complaint stating that Patidar introduced himself as a “police constable” and offered to secure the constable post for Rs 6 lakh.

Read Also
Indore News: FSAI Strengthens Fire Safety Awareness In Hospitality Sector
article-image

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to presenting himself as a constable to impress people, and in this case targeted the complainant after learning she was preparing for competitive exams. He has previous cases registered against him in Dewas under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act, and has faced preventive action at Azad Nagar police station in Indore.

A case was registered under sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam

MP News: Fake Cop Held For ₹6 Lakh Job Scam

Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Brace For Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts...

Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Brace For Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts...

MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

MPPSC Exam 2023 Results: Ajit Kumar Mishra Secures Rank 1, Selected As Deputy Collector (Video)

Indore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City

Indore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City

Indore News: 97% Work On 60 MW Jalud Solar Power Plant Complete

Indore News: 97% Work On 60 MW Jalud Solar Power Plant Complete