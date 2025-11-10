 Indore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City

Indore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City

IMC officials said that the main objective of the drive was to ensure public safety, hygiene and prevention of dog-bite incidents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Special Drive Soon To Control Stray Dog Population, Increasing Daily Sterilization | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the Supreme Court’s recent directive regarding stray dog management, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a large-scale dog catching and relocation drive across the city.

Within just two days of the operation, 40 stray dogs have already been relocated from sensitive public areas, including hospitals, schools, bus stands and the railway station.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav, who is leading the drive, said the drive began on Saturday, when 25 dogs were caught and relocated to the Trenching Ground shelter home.

Read Also
Indore News: Natural Agricultural Products Sales Centre & Rural Market Begins
article-image

The next day, 15 more dogs were caught from high-footfall areas.

FPJ Shorts
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens

“The operation is being carried out jointly by IMC’s heath department teams and NGO workers. From Monday, the campaign will intensify to cover all major city zones,” said Dr. Yadav.

IMC officials said that the main objective of the drive was to ensure public safety, hygiene and prevention of dog-bite incidents in densely populated areas. The teams are giving priority to hospitals, school premises, markets and transport hubs, from where frequent complaints of dog attacks are received.

Yadav confirmed that the campaign would be expanded in all zones from Monday onwards. The civic body has also urged citizens not to harm or feed stray dogs in restricted areas, as the relocation is being done under strict supervision and in compliance with animal welfare guidelines.

Summary of action

Day Dogs Areas covered

Saturday 25 MY Hospital, railway station, school zones

Sunday 15 Bus stand, Palasia, Malharganj

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arrested J&K Doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul In...

Arrested J&K Doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul In...

Mumbai: 2 Cops Suspended, 5 Under Probe After VHP–Bajrang Dal Protest Over Misconduct In Oshiwara|...

Mumbai: 2 Cops Suspended, 5 Under Probe After VHP–Bajrang Dal Protest Over Misconduct In Oshiwara|...

Mumbai Shocker: Retired Army Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Chembur

Mumbai Shocker: Retired Army Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Chembur

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old...

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old...

Viral Video Shows Group Performing Namaz At Entry Point Of Bengaluru Airport, BJP Accuses Congress...

Viral Video Shows Group Performing Namaz At Entry Point Of Bengaluru Airport, BJP Accuses Congress...