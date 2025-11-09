Indore News: Natural Agricultural Products Sales Centre & Rural Market Begins

Representational image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a new initiative a weekly sales centre for natural (cow-based) agricultural products was opened at Urban Haat located at Dhakkanwala Kuan on Saturday.

Additionally, the Rural Haat Bazaar has been established here to provide marketing facilities to local artists, artisans, and self-help group members.

Collector Shivam Verma visited the Rural Haat Bazaar on Saturday to encourage producers and inspect the market. He purchased pulses, spices, and handicraft products from various stalls.

He also interacted with farmers and women from self-help groups and stated that all basic amenities will be ensured at the Rural Haat Bazaar so that a greater number of consumers can visit and purchase cow-based, natural, and handicraft products.

The primary objective of the initiative is to promote the products of the district's farmers practicing natural farming and to provide consumers with chemical-free and pure food directly from the farmers.

The collector stated that every Saturday and Sunday, farmers will sell naturally produced pulses, turmeric, spices, vegetables, chia seeds, ashwagandha, Kalaungi seeds, grains, and other cow-based products to consumers at the Rural Haat Bazaar. This initiative will provide a direct marketing platform for farmers and provide citizens with safe, organic, and nutritious food.

Centre of Attraction

A variety of handicraft products, including leather shoes, shell bags, Chanderi sarees, creative brooms, and torans, are being sold at the Rural Haat Bazaar, all crafted by local artisans.

Citizens will be able to purchase products crafted by local artisans under the Vocal for Local slogan at the Rural Haat Bazaar fair. Citizens have been urged to use local products and services, which will strengthen the country's economy, reduce dependence on imports, and promote locally produced products, artisans, and industries.

Additional collector Rinkesh Vaish, SDM Pradeep Soni, nodal officer of Madhya Pradesh Livelihood Project Himanshu Shukla and project director of Agricultural Technology Management Institute (ATMA) Shirley Thomas along with other officials accompanied the collector.