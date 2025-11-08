MP News: One Dead, Four Injured After Drunk Police Officer Rams Car Into Multiple Motorcycles In Neemuch--VIDEO

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav and victim Dashrath |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and four others were seriously injured after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police allegedly drove drunk and rammed his car into several motorcycles on the Neemuch–Jawad Road on Friday.

The accident took place near Bharbhadia village.

According to eyewitnesses, ASI Manoj Yadav was visibly intoxicated and could hardly stand after stepping out of his vehicle.

“He smelled strongly of alcohol and was swaying on his feet while people lay bleeding on the road,” said a witness, as per a report by NDTV. Police later found an empty liquor bottle and glass inside his car.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Neemuch–Jawad Road and demanded strict action against the drunk officer. Senior police officials arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd.

The Deceased & Injured

The deceased was identified as Dashrath (42), a teacher at Gyanodya ITI College. He was returning home with his wife, Lalita Bai (35), and their children, Harshit (10) and Jaya (6), when the speeding vehicle hit them. All three sustained serious injuries.

A passerby named Bhopal (44), a resident of Athana, was also hurt in the crash.

Locals rushed the injured to the district hospital, where doctors declared Dashrath dead. His wife and children were later referred to a larger medical centre for further treatment.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police suspended ASI Yadav and ordered a departmental inquiry. A case has been registered against him for rash driving and causing death by negligence.