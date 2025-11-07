Bhopal News: Woman Ropes In Minor Son For Drug Trade; 4-Kg Marijuana Seized; Son Arrested, Mother Absconding | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman involved in marijuana peddling had also roped her minor son into the illegal trade of narcotics. The Crime Branch on Friday detained the 14-year-old boy and seized over 4 kg of marijuana worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The boy’s mother, Bharti Kuchbandiya, managed to flee from the spot and is currently absconding.

Crime Branch officials said, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Ashok Maravi raided an open ground behind a Shiv Temple in MP Nagar. The police spotted a boy carrying a trolley bag, which was found to contain packets filled with marijuana.

During questioning, the minor confessed that his mother had brought him there to sell the contraband and had gone to meet someone nearby. He also revealed that his mother regularly bought ganja at cheaper rates and sold it in different parts of Bhopal at higher prices.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and Sections 78 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the minor and his absconding mother.

Investigations further revealed that Bharti has a criminal background and that multiple NDPS Act cases have been registered against her in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and at several police stations in Bhopal. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest her.