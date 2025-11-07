 Bhopal News: Woman Ropes In Minor Son For Drug Trade; 4-Kg Marijuana Seized; Son Arrested, Mother Absconding
The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and Sections 78 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the minor and his absconding mother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman involved in marijuana peddling had also roped her minor son into the illegal trade of narcotics. The Crime Branch on Friday detained the 14-year-old boy and seized over 4 kg of marijuana worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The boy’s mother, Bharti Kuchbandiya, managed to flee from the spot and is currently absconding.

Crime Branch officials said, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Ashok Maravi raided an open ground behind a Shiv Temple in MP Nagar. The police spotted a boy carrying a trolley bag, which was found to contain packets filled with marijuana.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and Sections 78 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the minor and his absconding mother.

Investigations further revealed that Bharti has a criminal background and that multiple NDPS Act cases have been registered against her in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and at several police stations in Bhopal. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest her.

