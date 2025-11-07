 MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi In Pachmarhi, Will Stay Overnight With Leaders For DCC Training
Other senior Congress leaders expected to address the training are AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal

Friday, November 07, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ending speculation, senior Congress leaders said here on Friday that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will reach Bhopal at around 2 pm on Saturday to immediately leave for Pachmarhi to attend the training session of newly appointed district Congress committee presidents. 

From Bhopal, Gandhi would be taking a helicopter to Pachmarhi, where he will address the new DCC presidents. He will stay overnight in Pachmarhi. On Sunday at noon, he will leave for Bhopal from where he will proceed to New Delhi. 

He will reach Pachmarhi at 3:40 pm. Till 4.15 pm, he will meet with the state leaders at Ravi Shankar Bhawan. From 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm, he will participate in the training session. Later, he will join dinner with DCC presidents and their families. On November 9, he will leave for Bhopal and take a flight at 11.30 am and will reach Bagdogra at 1.30 pm.

