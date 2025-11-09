 Indore News: Arjun Live Illuminates City With Musical Tribute
Indore News: Arjun Live Illuminates City With Musical Tribute

PSM Studioz hosts Arjun Live at Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium honouring Arijit Singh and celebrating Indore’s talent

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a spectacular cultural evening as PSM Studioz presented Arjun Live at the Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, offering a soulful tribute to Bollywood’s musical icon Arijit Singh.

The event beautifully blended nostalgia and new-age talent, showcasing Indore’s emerging musical voices.

The evening began with a lamp-lighting ceremony performed by Arjun and the Editor of Free Press Arshit Gautam, marking an auspicious start. Students of PSM academy opened with a devotional hymn, “Shiv kailasho ke wasi”, setting a serene tone for the programme. The anchor kept the audience engaged with interactive games, distributing exciting gifts to participants.

Adding poetic charm, noted shayar Aditya Zarkhez captivated listeners with his soulful verses. The highlight of the night was the spellbinding performance by Arjun, whose heartfelt words and melodious renditions left the audience spellbound.

“Seeing young talent like Arjun on stage reminds us that music is a universal language uniting generations,” said Arshit Gautam, expressing pride in Indore’s thriving artistic spirit.

