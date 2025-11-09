Indore News: Arjun Live Illuminates City With Musical Tribute |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a spectacular cultural evening as PSM Studioz presented Arjun Live at the Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, offering a soulful tribute to Bollywood’s musical icon Arijit Singh.

The event beautifully blended nostalgia and new-age talent, showcasing Indore’s emerging musical voices.

The evening began with a lamp-lighting ceremony performed by Arjun and the Editor of Free Press Arshit Gautam, marking an auspicious start. Students of PSM academy opened with a devotional hymn, “Shiv kailasho ke wasi”, setting a serene tone for the programme. The anchor kept the audience engaged with interactive games, distributing exciting gifts to participants.

During the felicitation segment, guest of honour Arshit Gautam (Editor, Free Press) was honoured with a memento by event partners Ekakshar Event & Kinship and Jugalbandi. He, in turn, presented a token of appreciation to chief guest Subhash Khandelwal, who later acknowledged the event sponsors for their contribution.

Adding poetic charm, noted shayar Aditya Zarkhez captivated listeners with his soulful verses. The highlight of the night was the spellbinding performance by Arjun, whose heartfelt words and melodious renditions left the audience spellbound.

“Seeing young talent like Arjun on stage reminds us that music is a universal language uniting generations,” said Arshit Gautam, expressing pride in Indore’s thriving artistic spirit.