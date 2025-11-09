Indore News: FSAI Strengthens Fire Safety Awareness In Hospitality Sector | Pexels Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The India Fire and Security Yatra (IFSY) 2025 organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), Indore Chapter, focused on enhancing fire safety, security systems, and compliance standards in the hospitality industry.

Held on November 8, 2025, the event brought together more than 200 experts including architects, consultants, contractors, hotel facility managers, and policymakers to discuss preventive safety, integrated systems, and a culture of accountability in hospitality operations.

Chief guest Rohit Sissoniya, IAS (additional commissioner, IMC), urged adherence to National Building Code (NBC) 2016 norms, highlighting that fire protection systems should be designed according to actual fire loads, not just minimum standards.

FSAI national president Srinivas Valluri stressed the importance of bridging design, engineering and operations through accountability, noting that integrated governance between fire departments and urban authorities has improved oversight. He also mentioned the Fire Safety Suraksha Index, introduced to help assess and monitor safety parameters.

FSAI Indore chapter president Mayanka Dadu emphasised the need for regular fire safety audits every two to three years to ensure continued compliance and preparedness. The panel discussion moderated by Pankaj Dharkar featured leading experts who discussed safety technologies, collaborative practices and training in hotels. Technical talks by Srinivas Valluri, Nishant Gupta and Chetan Mhatre focused on basement ventilation, smoke extraction and Building Management Systems.

Organised by the Indore Chapter’s core committee, the event concluded with a collective call for a proactive, technology-driven safety culture across India’s hospitality industry.

Key Highlights:

Over 200 professionals attended IFSY 2025

NBC 2016 compliance and fire audits stressed

Fire Safety Suraksha Index discussed for monitoring

Technical talks on electrical and structural safety

Emphasis on integrated fire and security systems