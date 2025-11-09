 Indore News: Most State Service Toppers Have City Connection
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, Indore has reaffirmed its reputation as the cradle of state service toppers. A majority of the candidates who secured top ranks in the MPPSC State Service Exam–2023 results have a strong Indore connection -- either having obtained their degrees from the city or pursued their exam preparations here.

In fact, all the top four candidates prepared for earlier state service exams while residing in Indore, highlighting the city’s growing dominance as the hub of competitive exam coaching and success.

Panna-based Ajeet Kumar Mishra, who topped the state in state service exam-2023, had prepared for previously held exam and got selected for naib tehsildar post. He also did his graduation from Holkar College in Indore.

He was followed by Raisen-based Bhuvnesh Chouhan with 941.75 marks, and Yashpal Swarnkar who secured the third position with 909.25 marks.

Interestingly, the topper duo was previously selected in state service exams while doing perpetration from Indore. Bhuvnesh is currently posted as DSP in Rewa and Yashpal as a commercial tax officer.

Likewise, Abhishek Jain who was selected as DSP last year also obtained his degree from a college in Indore and also prepared for PSC exams while being here.

With this latest result, all four have now been elevated to the coveted post of deputy collector. Besides, there are some more candidates who did preparation for PSC exams from Indore.

Ajeet Mishra – farmer’s son tops the state

Ajeet Kumar Mishra, a resident of Panna district, serves as naib tehsildar in Maihar, where he was posted a few months ago. A Holkar College, Indore alumnus, Ajeet’s father is a farmer and his mother a housewife. Earlier, he was selected as assistant director (finance) in 2024 and as naib tehsildar in 2022.

Bhuvnesh Chouhan, the DSP who climbed higher

Second-rank holder Bhuvnesh Chouhan, currently serving as DSP in Rewa, completed his degree from Barkatullah University and prepared for PSC exams in Indore. His father is a farmer, and his mother a homemaker. He had earlier qualified for the DSP post in the State Service Exam–2021.

Finally, Abhishek becomes deputy collector

Abhishek Jain from Tendukheda (Damoh), who secured fourth rank, also has a long Indore association. He did self-study while residing in Indore and began preparing for the PSC exam during his BSc at Holkar Science College, later completing his MA in History from GACC, Indore. Abhishek, who was previously selected as DSP in 2024, will now join as deputy collector. He was earlier chosen as assistant internal audit officer (2021) and district CEO (2022).

