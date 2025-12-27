 Indore News: Uzbek Woman Breathes Again After Rare Lung Surgery
Minimally invasive GIL laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Sandeep Rathore said the five-hour surgery was challenging due to the heavy bleeding risk from veins connected to the heart and lungs. Doctors removed the lung with the tumor, excised nearly 40 percent of the damaged lung, and reconnected the remaining 60 percent healthy lung to the windpipe, preserving vital respiratory function.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors in Indore successfully performed a rare and complex lung surgery on 70-year-old Uzbek woman Alla Simronova, giving her a new lease on life. She had been suffering severe breathing difficulties for over a year and a half and was referred to Indore due to lack of advanced surgical facilities in Uzbekistan.

Despite her age and foreign nationality, Simronova showed rapid recovery and was discharged within six days. The multi-specialty team, led by Dr Sunil Chandiwal and supported by experts from Hyderabad and the hospital, marked a major milestone for advanced medical care in the city.

