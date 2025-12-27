Indore News: Uzbek Woman Breathes Again After Rare Lung Surgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors in Indore successfully performed a rare and complex lung surgery on 70-year-old Uzbek woman Alla Simronova, giving her a new lease on life. She had been suffering severe breathing difficulties for over a year and a half and was referred to Indore due to lack of advanced surgical facilities in Uzbekistan.

Read Also MP News: BJP Leader Kalu Bhatt Arrested For Giving Provocative Speech In Sehore

Dr Farid Khan, nephrologist and Director of Tibb Health Care & Nephro Medicare, Uzbekistan, referred her, while Parvez Khan coordinated her travel and documentation for treatment in Indore.

Interventional pulmonologist Dr Gaurav Gupta revealed that a laparoscopic examination detected a large, fast-growing malignant tumor blocking the airway of her left lung, making urgent surgery unavoidable. On December 18, the high-risk operation was performed with the patient’s consent.

Minimally Invasive GIL Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Sandeep Rathore said the five-hour surgery was challenging due to heavy bleeding risk from veins connected to the heart and lungs. Doctors removed the lung with the tumor, excised nearly 40 percent of the damaged lung, and reconnected the remaining 60 percent healthy lung to the windpipe, preserving vital respiratory function.

Despite her age and foreign nationality, Simronova showed rapid recovery and was discharged within six days. The multi-specialty team, led by Dr Sunil Chandiwal and supported by experts from Hyderabad and the hospital, marked a major milestone for advanced medical care in the city.