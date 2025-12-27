 Indore News: 37-Year-Old Patwari Dies After ‘Heart Attack’
On Friday morning, his wife's efforts to call him on phone went unanswered. She kept on trying throughout the day but in vain. Worried, she contacted her brother-in-law Jitendra Sisodia, who lives nearby, and asked him to check on Rathore. On reaching Rathore's house, Jitendra found the door locked from inside.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old Patwari was found dead in his residence under Lasudia police station on Friday. Police suspect heart attack as the cause of death.

His body was found by his brother-in-law who turned up at patwari’s residence after several phone calls went unanswered.

The police said that Jhalam Singh Rathore of Badi Pipliya in Dewas was residing in Jhalaria. He was posted as patwari in Hatpipliya, Dewas.

As he had to travel to Bhopal on Saturday for official work, he had dropped his wife at her maternal home on Thursday.

On Friday morning, his wife’s efforts to call him on phone went unanswered. She kept on trying throughout the day but in vain. Worried, she contacted her brother-in-law Jitendra Sisodia, who lives nearby, and asked him to check on Rathore.

On reaching Rathore’s house, Jitendra found the door locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, he broke open the main door with the help of neighbours and found Jhalam’s body on the bed.

He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son.

From home guard to patwari

Family members told police that Jhalam Singh served as a Home Guard in the forest department before clearing the patwari examination. He was living in Indore to support his wife, who was preparing for government examinations.

