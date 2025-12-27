Indore News: Paranoid Man Kills Wife Injured His Stepdaughter Over Suspicion

Navi Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Wife With Sickle Over Infidelity Suspicions In Turbhe | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling incident in Indore, a man allegedly murdered his 36-year-old wife and injured his teenage stepdaughter before surrendering at the Lasudia police station on Saturday morning.

The accused, Sanjay Kanchan, reportedly confessed to police, saying, “I have murdered my wife.” The deceased was identified as Suman Kanchan, a resident of a slum near Scheme No. 78.

Police confirmed that the attack stemmed from long-standing suspicions and disputes regarding Suman’s character. During a heated argument, Sanjay reportedly took out a knife and attacked his wife. When his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Tani Kanchan, tried to intervene, he turned the knife on her, causing serious injuries.

Police teams rushed to the scene and found Suman’s body. The injured stepdaughter was admitted to Bombay Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Both Sanjay and Suman were previously married; this was their second marriage. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said the couple had a history of frequent disputes and mistrust. Sanjay had earlier been arrested under Section 151 following domestic complaints and had spent time in jail, but violence resumed after his release.

Sanjay, a labourer by profession, is currently in police custody. A case has been registered against him under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of BNS, and the knife used in the crime has been seized. Police are investigating the incident further

5 murders in 6 days rattle city

Monday Night: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death under Annapurna police limits by a group of four, including a social media influencer and her boyfriend. The dispute reportedly began over a comment about the woman, followed by an argument with her mother.

Wednesday Night: Under Lasudia police limits, a man killed his wife by striking her with a heavy object after she confronted him about an extramarital affair.

Thursday Night: In Azad Nagar, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend injured when four assailants, including two minors, attacked them to avenge a previous slap.

Friday Night: A 23-year-old woman was killed by her husband under Hira Nagar limits after he kicked her in the abdomen over a dispute about money. The couple had a newborn just 12 days ago, making the tragedy even more heart-wrenching.

These five incidents highlight rising domestic and interpersonal violence across the city within a single week.