 MP News: VIDEO Shows Workers Drying Fryums On Floor, Crushing Them Under Feet In Jabalpur; Licence Of Food Processing Company Cancelled
The Madhya Pradesh Food Department cancelled the licence of Jainam Food Products in Jabalpur after CCTV showed fryums being dried on the floor and crushed under workers’ feet. The unit was raided in Baghauda village and footage seized. Officials cited serious hygiene violations. In a similar case, an unhygienic gajak factory was shut down in Indore.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
MP News: Licence Of Jabalpur’s Jainam Food Products Cancelled After Worker Found Drying Fryums On Floor, Crushing Under Feet -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Food Department cancelled the licence of Jabalpur’s Jainam Food Products after CCTV showed a worker drying fried snack items (fryums) on the floor and crushing them under his feet.

The footage also showed the worker using a wiper to collect the fryums spread over the ground, raising major hygiene concerns.

According to information, the incident pertains to Baghauda village under Panagar police station limits in Jabalpur, where the Food Department conducted a raid at Jainam Food Products.

Investigation on 

During the inspection, officials found that fried snack items (fryums) were being dried on the ground and were being crushed under the feet of workers, showing serious negligence in hygiene standards. 

The Food Department also seized CCTV footage from the premises, which allegedly shows the fryums being trampled on the floor.

Taking immediate action, the Food Department cancelled the company’s licence due to unsafe and unhygienic food preparation practices.

Officials said the company had been playing with public health for a long time by producing food items carelessly. 

Further action is expected after investigation.

Not the first case 

On Friday, Indore administration shut down a gajak factory in the Khatipura area after finding unhygienic conditions during a surprise inspection. 

Officials said the unit lacked a valid food licence. Samples of jaggery, sesame (til) gajak and peanut products were collected for testing and production and sale were stopped.

