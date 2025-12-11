Indore News: Gajak Factory Closed Over Unhygienic Conditions; Samples From Another Food Unit & Restaurant Collected |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Wednesday shut down a gajak (sesame and peanut sweet) factory in Khatipura area after finding the gajak was being prepared in unhygienic conditions.

Officials said that during a surprise inspection, the food safety team found that gajak and other sweets were being made amid filth and the unit did not have a valid food licence. Samples of jaggery, sesame gajak and peanut products were collected for testing and production and sale were stopped immediately.

Another unit, Ganbhog Foods in Khatipura, was also inspected, and samples of rajgira and sesame laddoos were sent for testing. At Phoenix Citadel Mall, samples of paneer, rice and flour were taken from Moti Mahal Delux restaurant.

Collector Shivam Verma said that ensuring clean and safe food for citizens is a top priority. All collected samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory in Bhopal and further action will be taken after the reports are received.