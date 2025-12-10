Indore News: City’s Growing Population Needs Durable & Future-Ready Water Infra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials have been directed to accelerate work at Billawali, Limbodi, Chhota Sirpur and Bhourasla lakes, focusing on lake deepening, prevention of waterlogging, rainwater conservation and maintaining ecological balance. He stressed that Indore’s growing population requires durable and future-ready water infrastructure.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave these instructions regarding the beautification and conservation of city lakes and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials in a review meeting he took for several ongoing projects including sewerage and STP development works, AMRUT project and Namami Gange project.

These lakes, he said, must be preserved as natural assets and restored to support both urban needs and environmental health.

During the review, the Mayor examined the progress of all ongoing water and sewerage improvement works across the city and directed that every project must be completed within the fixed timelines and with the highest quality standards.

The Mayor also issued strong directions for the renovation and restoration of Kanadiya Lake, including strengthening its natural structure, increasing water storage capacity and ensuring comprehensive beautification. He emphasised that lake revival is essential not only for environmental sustainability but also for groundwater recharge and long-term water security.

Other key works reviewed included the construction of the 20 MLD SBR-based STP near Sirpur Lake, improvements to the sewer line along the Khan River from Bhagirathpura to Niranjanpur, and the priority installation of a new 1600 mm diameter primary sewer line under the Banganga Bridge. He also instructed faster progress of STP works in Tigriya Badshah, Kanadiya and other zones.

The Mayor further directed improvements along the Kanh–Saraswati river stretch, including cleaning, flow enhancement and structural strengthening, especially near Ahilya Ashram. He also ordered the removal of obstacles delaying the construction of the secondary sewer line from Chhota Bangarda to the Laxmibai statue.