 'You Won't Decide Order Of My Speech': HM Amit Shah Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi After He Disrupts His Speech In Lok Sabha - VIDEO
A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha between Home Minister Amit Shah and LoP Rahul Gandhi during a debate on electoral reforms. Gandhi challenged Shah to explain immunity for election commissioners and debate his press conference about 'vote chori'. Shah retorted that Parliament would not run by Gandhi’s wishes.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Left: Amit Shah Right: Rahul Gandhi | Sansad Tv

New Delhi: A fiery face-off took place between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. The face-off took place during the debate on electoral reforms.

Gandhi dared the HM to first speak on the thinking behind election commissioners being given full immunity, a point he had raised during his speech on Tuesday. He also asked the HM to have a debate on his press conference. "Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the 3 PCs," he Said.

"I want to make something clear. I have been elected to legislative assemblies and the Parliament for 30 years. I have extensive experience. The Leader of the Opposition says he wants me to answer this or that question first. Let me make this clear to him, The Parliament will not work based on your wishes. I will decide the order in which I say things. He should be patient and hear my reply," HM Shah Said, lashing out at Gandhi.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi reportedly submitted a formal note of dissent during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise appointments to major transparency institutions, including the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog
Groww Parent’s Stock Falls 5 Per Cent As Lock-In Period Ends; 14.92 Crore Shares Hit Market
Varun Beverages Stock Slumps 27.5 Per Cent In 2025, Breaking Investor Sentiment After 8-Year Rally
Indian Equities Set For Strong Momentum In 2026, Driven By Government Policies & Rate Cuts: HSBC Report
