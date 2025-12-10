 PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls For Stability In West Asia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls For Stability In West Asia

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls For Stability In West Asia

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Read Also
'Every Citizen Can Reclaim What Is Rightfully His Or Hers, As Thousands Of Crores Lie Unclaimed In...
article-image

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

FPJ Shorts
'Am I A Fool?': Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her For Non-Payment, Alleges Her Team Threatened To Hold Back Fees If Saree Didn't Arrive
'Am I A Fool?': Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her For Non-Payment, Alleges Her Team Threatened To Hold Back Fees If Saree Didn't Arrive
Adani Electricity Wins All 15 ‘Gold’ Awards At QCFI’s 39th Annual Quality Convention
Adani Electricity Wins All 15 ‘Gold’ Awards At QCFI’s 39th Annual Quality Convention
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

IRCTC Launches 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Pilgrimage Tour From Rewa On 17 January 2026

IRCTC Launches 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Pilgrimage Tour From Rewa On 17 January 2026