'In Thailand For Work, Won't Return': In Bail Plea Luthra Brothers Allege 'Vindictive Behaviour' By Authorities After Goa Nightclub Fire

Goa: The Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, told a Delhi court on Wednesday that they had not fled the country. They said they were in Thailand for work and could not return to India at the moment as they feared arrest.

They also stated that they do not manage the day-to-day operations of the Arpora club that caught fire and claimed they were victims of the authorities’ vindictive behaviour. They also said that they went abroad a day before the fire incident.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)