 Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice For Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice For Owners

Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice For Owners

Goa Police have detained Ajay Gupta, a New Delhi resident and key accused in the deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa that killed 25 people. A non-bailable warrant was issued after he was found absconding. INTERPOL has issued Blue Corner Notices for the restaurant owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who fled to Thailand. Investigation continues.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice For Owners | ANI

Panaji (Goa): Goa Police on Tuesday detained one more accused, Ajay Gupta, a resident of New Delhi, in connection with the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-bar in North Goa.

A Lookout Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding, after which a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him.

"Ajay Gupta has now been detained in Delhi," Goa Police said in a statement.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant. The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

FPJ Shorts
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Read Also
Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator...
article-image

On Tuesday, the district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Read Also
Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Mumbai Fire Brigade To Inspect Hotels, Pubs & Malls From Dec 22-28; Violators...
article-image

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll." "Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Air Quality Sees Slight Improvement With AQI Dropping To 269, But Pollution Remains Poor

Delhi Air Quality Sees Slight Improvement With AQI Dropping To 269, But Pollution Remains Poor

Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice...

Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice...

'Prashasan Ki Gadi Hai Toh Galat Side Se Chalaoge?': Patna Woman Locks Horns With Sub-Inspector For...

'Prashasan Ki Gadi Hai Toh Galat Side Se Chalaoge?': Patna Woman Locks Horns With Sub-Inspector For...

Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online';...

Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online';...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...