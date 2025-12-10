Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online'; Apologises After Hindu Groups Track Him

Haryana: In a shocking incident from Haryana's Gurugram, a young man allegedly fed a cow chicken momos and also filmed the act, which he later shared on social media. The incident, which took place in Sector 56’s HUDA Market on December 2, has sparked outrage, particularly among Hindu organisations. They quickly took action, identified the culprit, and handed him over to the police.

According to a News18 report, the accused, identified as 28-year-old Hrithik from New Colony, was seen in the viral video feeding the cow chicken momos while eating the same at a street vendor's stall. The video quickly gained traction on social media, leading to strong reactions from Hindu organisations, who expressed their anger over the act.

Following the uproar, members of the Hindu groups tracked down Hrithik in New Colony and handed him over to the Sector-56 police station. A video of him apologising publicly has surfaced on the internet in which he claimed that he was 'brainwashed by people online and hence carried out the act in the flow.' A formal complaint was filed and the police initiated an investigation. The complaint stated that Hrithik, driven by the lure of money and at the request of his followers, fed the cow chicken momos.

Case Filed, Hrithik Granted Bail Later After Questioning

The police registered a case based on the complaint and Hrithik was later granted bail after questioning. Authorities assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out, and appropriate legal action would be taken based on the evidence collected during the inquiry.

This incident highlights not only the growing concerns around animal welfare but also the influence of social media in promoting such disturbing behaviour for the sake of online popularity and financial gain. Hindu organisations have demanded strict action against the accused, while others are calling for awareness campaigns about the ethical treatment of animals.