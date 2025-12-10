 Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online'; Apologises After Hindu Groups Track Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online'; Apologises After Hindu Groups Track Him

Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online'; Apologises After Hindu Groups Track Him

A 28-year-old man from Haryana's Gurugram fed chicken momos to a cow for money and filmed the act, which went viral on social media. Hindu organisations protested, identified the accused and handed him to the police. The police filed a case and the man was later granted bail. An investigation is ongoing to determine further action based on evidence.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:41 AM IST
article-image

Haryana: In a shocking incident from Haryana's Gurugram, a young man allegedly fed a cow chicken momos and also filmed the act, which he later shared on social media. The incident, which took place in Sector 56’s HUDA Market on December 2, has sparked outrage, particularly among Hindu organisations. They quickly took action, identified the culprit, and handed him over to the police.

According to a News18 report, the accused, identified as 28-year-old Hrithik from New Colony, was seen in the viral video feeding the cow chicken momos while eating the same at a street vendor's stall. The video quickly gained traction on social media, leading to strong reactions from Hindu organisations, who expressed their anger over the act.

Following the uproar, members of the Hindu groups tracked down Hrithik in New Colony and handed him over to the Sector-56 police station. A video of him apologising publicly has surfaced on the internet in which he claimed that he was 'brainwashed by people online and hence carried out the act in the flow.' A formal complaint was filed and the police initiated an investigation. The complaint stated that Hrithik, driven by the lure of money and at the request of his followers, fed the cow chicken momos.

Read Also
Viral Video: China Woman Uses Her Scarf To Clean Spilt Bubble Tea On Subway Train; Wins Hearts On...
article-image

Case Filed, Hrithik Granted Bail Later After Questioning

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 5 Accused Of Forging Tenancy Papers In Noor Villa Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 5 Accused Of Forging Tenancy Papers In Noor Villa Case
Mumbai Road Accident: 25-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Bike Goes Airborne Over Speed Breaker In Andheri
Mumbai Road Accident: 25-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Bike Goes Airborne Over Speed Breaker In Andheri
US: Kentucky State University Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, Another Critically Injured; Suspect In Custody
US: Kentucky State University Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, Another Critically Injured; Suspect In Custody
Fair Trade Regulator CCI Clears Abu Dhabi-Based International Holding Company's Proposal To Acquire Stakes In Sammaan Capital
Fair Trade Regulator CCI Clears Abu Dhabi-Based International Holding Company's Proposal To Acquire Stakes In Sammaan Capital

The police registered a case based on the complaint and Hrithik was later granted bail after questioning. Authorities assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out, and appropriate legal action would be taken based on the evidence collected during the inquiry.

This incident highlights not only the growing concerns around animal welfare but also the influence of social media in promoting such disturbing behaviour for the sake of online popularity and financial gain. Hindu organisations have demanded strict action against the accused, while others are calling for awareness campaigns about the ethical treatment of animals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online';...

Shocking Video! Gurugram Youth Feeds Chicken Momos To Cow After Being 'Brainwashed Online';...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Uttarakhand: Major Fire Breaks Out At Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya In Nainital; No Casualties Reported...

Uttarakhand: Major Fire Breaks Out At Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya In Nainital; No Casualties Reported...

Belgium's Supreme Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Clearing Path For His Extradition To India

Belgium's Supreme Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Clearing Path For His Extradition To India