 Viral Video: China Woman Uses Her Scarf To Clean Spilt Bubble Tea On Subway Train; Wins Hearts On Social Media
Viral Video: China Woman Uses Her Scarf To Clean Spilt Bubble Tea On Subway Train; Wins Hearts On Social Media

A Chinese woman won hearts on social media after a video showed her wiping spilt bubble tea on a subway floor with her scarf. Netizens praised her, sharing similar experiences. After the video went viral, the subway company gifted her a new scarf and additional presents in recognition of her kind gesture.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@phoenixtv_news

Jiangsu: A woman from China is winning hearts on social media after a video showed her wiping the floor of a subway train with her own scarf. She had accidentally spilt her bubble tea while riding the subway. After running out of tissues and still unable to clean it completely, she used her scarf to wipe up the tea. The incident reportedly took place on 4 December.

Netizens React

One of the users said,"Bravo, everyone needs to learn this."

Netizens React

Netizens React

Another user said,"I work at a chinese company and my boss once spilled water and he himself wiped the floor with paper towel."

Netizens React

Netizens React

Another users sharing their experince said,"In Downtown Line Metro train, Someone had spilled tea on a train seat, and it had dried. The train was very crowded that evening, and everyone hesitated to sit there. I was seated next to those two seats, so I poured some water on the dried stain and cleaned it with my handkerchief so that two elderly people could sit."

Netizens React

Netizens React

Subway Company Gifts Woman New Scarf

After the video went viral, the subway company reportedly gifted the woman a brand-new scarf and some additional presents in recognition of her kind gesture.

