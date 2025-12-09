Viral Video: China Woman Uses Her Scarf To Clean Spilt Bubble Tea On Subway Train; Wins Hearts On Social Media

Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@phoenixtv_news

Jiangsu: A woman from China is winning hearts on social media after a video showed her wiping the floor of a subway train with her own scarf. She had accidentally spilt her bubble tea while riding the subway. After running out of tissues and still unable to clean it completely, she used her scarf to wipe up the tea. The incident reportedly took place on 4 December.

Netizens React

The viral video triggered reactions from Netizens. One of the users said,"Bravo, everyone needs to learn this."

Another user said,"I work at a chinese company and my boss once spilled water and he himself wiped the floor with paper towel."

Another users sharing their experince said,"In Downtown Line Metro train, Someone had spilled tea on a train seat, and it had dried. The train was very crowded that evening, and everyone hesitated to sit there. I was seated next to those two seats, so I poured some water on the dried stain and cleaned it with my handkerchief so that two elderly people could sit."

Subway Company Gifts Woman New Scarf

After the video went viral, the subway company reportedly gifted the woman a brand-new scarf and some additional presents in recognition of her kind gesture.