Rapper Aspen Kartier Brutally Strikes Puppy Multiple Times During Live Stream; Suspended From Twitch After Video Goes Viral

Popular Twitch streamer and rapper Aspen Kartier has been suspended from the streaming platform following a viral video that allegedly shows her mistreating a puppy during a live broadcast. The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage and calls for accountability from viewers and animal welfare groups.

What happened during the stream?

The incident reportedly occurred while Kartier was live on Twitch. In the video, her dog unexpectedly enters the room. Visibly irritated, she questions how the puppy escaped its cage. Moments later, she appears to grab and strike the dog, prompting the animal to yelp in distress.

In another portion of the stream, Kartier is seen carrying the puppy by what looks like the nape of its neck, a method experts warn can cause serious discomfort, pain, and potential injury, especially in young dogs.

Streamer denies abuse claims

After the clip went viral, Kartier posted a follow-up video addressing the allegations. She denied hitting the puppy, stating the claims were exaggerated. However, in the same video, the dog can be seen whimpering and attempting to break free from her grip, which further fueled criticism online.

Twitch issues temporary suspension

Soon after, Twitch confirmed that Kartier’s account had been suspended for violating its Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. As per reports, she will be unable to stream on the platform until March 19. In response, Kartier suggested she may temporarily move her streams to platforms like YouTube or Kick.

The controversy deepened when Kartier shared another clip claiming the puppy was up for sale. In the video, she is seen tossing dollar bills over the dog’s head, a move many viewers labeled insensitive and disturbing. The clip added to the growing backlash surrounding her conduct.

PETA and social media react

Animal rights organisation PETA publicly condemned the incident, urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. Meanwhile, social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with many users demanding stricter consequences and emphasising the importance of responsible pet ownership.

As the debate continues, the incident has reignited discussions around influencer accountability, online conduct, and animal welfare. With authorities being urged to step in, the case remains under close public scrutiny, and further action may follow based on ongoing reviews.