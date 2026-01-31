 Baramati Learjet Crash: Captain Sumit Kapur's Daughter Pens Down Emotional Note; Says, 'Praying You Read This Dada'
Baramati Learjet Crash: Captain Sumit Kapur's Daughter Pens Down Emotional Note; Says, 'Praying You Read This Dada'

A Learjet 45 crash near Baramati claimed all lives onboard, including pilot Captain Sumit Kapur, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and crew members. Captain Kapur’s daughter shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering him as a loving father and dedicated aviator. The tragic accident has shocked the nation, with investigations underway to determine the cause

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

A tragic aviation accident in Maharashtra’s Baramati has left the nation in shock, claiming the lives of everyone on board a Learjet 45 aircraft. Among the victims was Captain Sumit Kapur, the pilot in command, whose daughter shared a deeply emotional tribute that has touched thousands on social media.

Daughter’s emotional post captures a family’s grief

Taking to Instagram, Sanya Kapur Wadhwa posted a heartfelt message alongside a cherished photograph with her father. Her words reflected the unbearable pain of sudden loss and the deep bond she shared with him.

In her moving note, Sanya expressed disbelief, hoping it was all just a bad dream. She wrote about waiting for his familiar call and recalled how he lovingly addressed her as his “Jhansi Ki Rani.” She described her father as not just a brilliant aviator but also the best father and kindest human being, saying he left the world doing what he loved most, flying.

Her tribute ended with a promise that she would forever remain her father’s little girl, a message that resonated deeply with readers.

Details of the Baramati Learjet 45 crash

The Learjet 45, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and registered as VT-SSK, crashed on Wednesday morning near Baramati in Pune district. The accident triggered immediate emergency response efforts, but authorities later confirmed that all passengers on board had died, including late Dy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the aviation industry and political circles alike.

