'Marna Hai Kya?': Couple's Highway Photoshoot Stunt Sparks Outrage Across Internet

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered nationwide anger after a couple was seen putting their lives, and others’, at extreme risk for a selfie. The clip shows the duo sitting casually in the middle of a busy highway, completely disregarding fast-moving traffic.

Car narrowly misses couple amid dangerous Act

In the viral footage, a speeding car is forced to brake suddenly to avoid hitting the couple, missing them by mere inches. The near-collision could have easily resulted in a fatal accident. Shockingly, instead of expressing regret, the pair reportedly confronted the driver, questioning why he couldn’t see “such a wide empty road,” despite clearly blocking an active traffic lane.

Internet slams zero civic sense

The incident has drawn fierce criticism online, with users calling out the couple’s reckless behavior and lack of basic civic responsibility. Many highlighted how such stunts for social media fame endanger not just the individuals involved but innocent commuters as well.

Several netizens pointed out that in case of an accident, the blame often unfairly falls on the driver, even when pedestrians or selfie-seekers are clearly at fault.

Angry reactions flood social media

Social media platforms were flooded with harsh reactions. One user mocked the couple’s audacity, saying their logic was beyond comprehension. Another suggested that strict action should have been taken on the spot, while many urged people to tag traffic police authorities and demand legal consequences for public nuisance and obstruction.

Rising trend of dangerous highway selfies

This incident adds to a worrying pattern of risky photo-taking behavior on highways, bridges, and expressways across India. Authorities have repeatedly warned that stopping vehicles or standing on high-speed roads for photos is illegal and can attract heavy fines, license suspension, and even imprisonment under traffic safety laws.

Traffic officials and road safety experts continue to stress that highways are designed strictly for fast-moving vehicles, not photography, and even a few seconds of negligence can lead to irreversible tragedy.