Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Mumbai Fire Brigade To Inspect Hotels, Pubs & Malls From Dec 22-28; Violators To Face Action Under Fire Safety Act

Mumbai Fire Brigade launches week-long inspection of crowded establishments to enforce Fire Safety Act compliance | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 09: In the wake of the Goa resto-pub fire incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has launched a special inspection drive from December 22 to 28, covering hotels, commercial establishments, and residential complexes.

Any establishment found violating prescribed fire-safety norms during this campaign will face action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, warned the MFB.

FPJ Report Triggers Action

The Free Press Journal’s December 9 report highlighted how city hotels and pubs flout fire-safety norms, run unauthorised basement activities, and ignore crowd-management rules.

On Tuesday, the MFB announced it will inspect restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, party halls, gyms, malls, and other crowded venues. In addition, lifeguards, boats, and rescue equipment will be deployed along various city beaches.

"To prevent fire incidents or ensure prompt control in case of a fire, building and establishment owners are obligated to implement fire-prevention and life-safety measures under Section 3(1) of the Act," said Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar.

Officials Stress Public Awareness

Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (in charge of MFB), said, "The MFB is fully equipped with advanced machinery, materials, and equipment to tackle any challenges in the city."

She emphasised that widespread public awareness can help prevent such tragedies, and the Fire Brigade is continuously working to ensure fire incidents are avoided.

Also Watch:

Previous Drives and Enforcement

Last year, the MFB conducted a special drive, inspecting 731 crowded establishments including buildings, hotels, and malls. Twelve establishments were penalised for violating fire-safety norms under the Act, 2006. The MFB reported that no fire-related incidents occurred at these locations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/