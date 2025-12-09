 Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Days after a massive fire engulfed a nightclub in North Goa, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed the concerned authorities to demolish the main outlet of the nightclub owned by Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra. A massive fire engulfed the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora in the wee hours of Sunday (December 7). A total of 25 people died in the inferno.

Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers | X/Screengrab

Panaji: Two days after a massive fire engulfed a nightclub in North Goa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government ordered demolition of the main branch of the club owned by Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed the concerned authorities to take action against the main outlet, Romeo Lane, at Goa’s Vagator.

A massive fire engulfed the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora in the wee hours of Sunday (December 7). A total of 25 people died in the inferno. Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers reportedly fled to Thailand’s Phuket hours after the tragic incident.

Interpol issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.

A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator, reported PTI.

"This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.

Among the deceased, 20 were reportedly staff members and five tourists. Out of five tourists, four were from Delhi and one from Karnataka.

Notably, all four tourists from Delhi-NCR who died in the blaze belonged to the same family. The victims include a man who escaped the blaze after heroically saving his wife but lost his life after re-entering the club in an attempt to rescue her three sisters.

The fire is believed to have been triggered by indoor electric firecrackers that came into contact with the wooden ceiling, dismissing earlier speculation of a cylinder blast. Five arrests have been made so far in connection with the matter, including the Chief General Manager, Gate Manager, Bar Manager, and General Manager.

