'Prashasan Ki Gadi Hai Toh Galat Side Se Chalaoge?': Patna Woman Locks Horns With Sub-Inspector For Driving On Wrong Side At Busy Intersection | VIDEO

Patna: A heated confrontation between a woman and a police officer at one of Patna’s busiest intersections, created a high-voltage scene on the road, with a video of the argument now circulating on social media.

The incident took place at the Dak Bungalow crossing in the Kotwali area, where the woman clashed with Sub-Inspector Kumari Pallavi over an alleged traffic violation involving a police patrol vehicle.

Here's what happened

According to reports, a police patrol car turned at the Dak Bungalow intersection and entered the road from the wrong side. Sub-Inspector Pallavi was inside the vehicle at the time. The manoeuvre reportedly drew the attention of a woman motorist who became upset on witnessing what she viewed as a clear breach of traffic rules.

The woman stepped out of her vehicle, approached the patrol car and questioned the sub-inspector about the act. A loud exchange followed, with both engaging in an argument that continued for nearly 30 minutes in the middle of the intersection. As the confrontation intensified, passersby gathered at the spot, leading to a temporary disruption of traffic movement in the area.

Police station mediation ends standoff

Following the roadside altercation, the woman was taken to the Kotwali police station, where Sub-Inspector Kumari Pallavi also arrived. At the station, police personnel heard both sides of the account and intervened to calm the situation.

During the argument, the woman repeatedly questioned the conduct of the police officer, asking, “What kind of behavior is this? Just because it’s an administrative vehicle, does that mean you can drive in the wrong direction? What would you do if an ordinary person did this? Who gives you the right to do this? Tell me. If an accident happens because of your mistake, who will take responsibility?”

Police officials mediated between the two, after which the matter was settled without escalation. No formal complaint was filed by either party, and the woman left the police station once the issue was resolved amicably.