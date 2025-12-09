Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished - VIDEO

Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished | ANI

Goa: A beach shack owned by the Luthra brothers in Goa’s Vagator, the fugitive owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Arpora where a fire killed 25 people on Sunday, was demolished by authorities on Tuesday. A senior CMO official stated, CM Pramod Sawant had directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the shack.

The restaurant is built on land owned by the government, a matter that came under scrutiny after the fire incident.

"We will demolish the encroachment on the beach side. The total area to be demolished is 198 square meters...", Dhiraj Wagale, Deputy Director, Goa Tourism said speaking to news agency ANI. The structure was sealed earlier for allegedly being built on government-owned land.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra left India and reportedly fled to Thailand's Phuket three hours after the deadly fire. Police have charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and conspiracy, but the brothers have not contacted police since leaving the country.

An image is now circulating on social media, reportedly showing Luthra at the airport in Phuket, where he is believed to have fled with his brother Saurabh within hours of the incident.

Owners left India within hours of blaze

Goa Police have confirmed that Gaurav and Saurabh, boarded an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Phuket at 5:30 am on December 7. Police received information about the fire at 12:04 am on Sunday, placing the brothers’ departure just hours after the tragedy.