 Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished - VIDEO

Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished - VIDEO

A beach shack owned by the Luthra brothers in Goa’s Vagator, the fugitive owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Arpora where a fire killed 25 people, was demolished by authorities on Tuesday. The restaurant is built on land owned by the government. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra left India and reportedly fled to Thailand's Phuket three hours after the deadly fire.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator Demolished | ANI

Goa: A beach shack owned by the Luthra brothers in Goa’s Vagator, the fugitive owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Arpora where a fire killed 25 people on Sunday, was demolished by authorities on Tuesday. A senior CMO official stated, CM Pramod Sawant had directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the shack.

The restaurant is built on land owned by the government, a matter that came under scrutiny after the fire incident.

Read Also
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding...
article-image

"We will demolish the encroachment on the beach side. The total area to be demolished is 198 square meters...", Dhiraj Wagale, Deputy Director, Goa Tourism said speaking to news agency ANI. The structure was sealed earlier for allegedly being built on government-owned land.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra left India and reportedly fled to Thailand's Phuket three hours after the deadly fire. Police have charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and conspiracy, but the brothers have not contacted police since leaving the country.

FPJ Shorts
INDIA Bloc MPs Move Impeachment Motion Against Madras HC Judge GR Swaminathan
INDIA Bloc MPs Move Impeachment Motion Against Madras HC Judge GR Swaminathan
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy

An image is now circulating on social media, reportedly showing Luthra at the airport in Phuket, where he is believed to have fled with his brother Saurabh within hours of the incident.

Owners left India within hours of blaze

Goa Police have confirmed that Gaurav and Saurabh, boarded an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Phuket at 5:30 am on December 7. Police received information about the fire at 12:04 am on Sunday, placing the brothers’ departure just hours after the tragedy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc MPs Move Impeachment Motion Against Madras HC Judge GR Swaminathan

INDIA Bloc MPs Move Impeachment Motion Against Madras HC Judge GR Swaminathan

Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Promising ₹5,000 Per...

Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Promising ₹5,000 Per...

Power Transfer Tussle Continues: Rift Widens Between Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar Camps

Power Transfer Tussle Continues: Rift Widens Between Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar Camps

Menstrual Leave For Women: Karnataka High Court Vacates Its Stay In 2 Hours

Menstrual Leave For Women: Karnataka High Court Vacates Its Stay In 2 Hours

Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator...

Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Portion Of Romeo Lane Restaurant Owned By Luthra Brothers In Vagator...